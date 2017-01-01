Provençal Potato Salad

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds small red potatoes
  • 1 cup (1-inch) pieces green beans
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 9 kalamata olives, pitted and quartered

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 143
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 468mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a medium saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Add beans; cook 1 1/2 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water until cool. Cut potatoes into quarters; place potatoes and beans in a large bowl. Add tomatoes and onion; toss gently to combine.

Step 2

Combine oil and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Pour over potato mixture; toss gently to coat. Stir in parsley and olives just before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up