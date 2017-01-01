- Calories per serving 276
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 34mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 998mg
- Calcium per serving 190mg
Turkey-Boursin Wrap
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl, tossing to coat.
Step 2
Spread 1 tablespoon Boursin cheese over each tortilla. Top each tortilla with 6 slices cucumber, 3 slices tomato, and approximately 2 ounces turkey. Divide slaw mixture evenly among tortillas; spread on each and roll up. Cut each rolled wrap in half diagonally. Wrap each tortilla in plastic wrap.