Chicken BLT on Red-Onion Focaccia

Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

The focaccia for this sandwich is made from frozen bread dough. For a shortcut, use prepared focaccia or another type of sandwich bread.

Ingredients

  • Focaccia:
  • 1 (1-pound) loaf frozen white-bread dough
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons yellow cornmeal
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Chicken:
  • 1/2 tablespoon dried basil
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • Mayonnaise:
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, drained and wiped dry with a paper towel
  • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Asian chili-garlic sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • Remaining ingredients:
  • 6 romaine lettuce leaves
  • 2 large ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced (about 1 pound)
  • 12 bacon slices, fried crisp and halved lengthwise

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 519
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 79mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 954mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare focaccia, thaw dough in refrigerator 12 hours.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onions. Sauté 5 minutes or until soft, stirring often. Stir in oregano; set aside and cool to room temperature.

Step 3

Combine cornmeal and 2 tablespoons flour; sprinkle cornmeal mixture over clean work surface. Turn dough out onto coated surface. Knead in 2 tablespoons onion mixture and cornmeal mixture for 6 minutes (hard kneading is necessary to soften the elastic in frozen dough); cover with a clean towel and let rest 5 minutes. Roll dough into a 9 x 13-inch rectangle; use remaining flour as needed to keep dough from sticking to work surface. Coat bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with 1/2 teaspoon oil; place dough in pan, stretching sides to cover bottom. Sprinkle remaining 1 teaspoon oil, remaining onion mixture, and salt evenly over dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°, 1 hour, or until doubled in size).

Step 4

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 5

Bake at 400° for 20 minutes or until underside of bread sounds hollow when tapped. Cool on a rack to room temperature. Cut focaccia in half lengthwise; cut each half into three equal pieces (you should have 6 pieces). Cut each piece in half horizontally.

Step 6

To prepare chicken, combine basil, salt, and pepper; sprinkle evenly over chicken. Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken. Cook 4 to 6 minutes per side or until thoroughly cooked; cool completely. Cut chicken into thin diagonal strips.

Step 7

To prepare mayonnaise, combine roasted peppers and next 4 ingredients (through garlic) in a blender; blend until smooth.

Step 8

To prepare sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on bottom half of each focaccia piece. Divide lettuce leaves, tomato slices, chicken, and bacon evenly among sandwich bottoms. Cover with top half of focaccia.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up