- Calories per serving 501
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 476mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Peanut Noodles with Chicken
Everybody loves pasta–but cooking the same alfredo can get a little boring, not to mention that it isn’t exactly the healthiest way to enjoy noodles. If you’re looking to spice up pasta night, we’ve got you covered with this peanut noodle recipe. It’s loaded with protein and healthy fats to fuel you and keep you full and satisfied. Here’s why this dish is so good–and good for you.
First, you’re getting plenty of lean protein with the addition of chicken to the fettuccine pasta. This dish also has antioxidant-rich bell peppers, immune-boosting garlic and ginger (which also adds a nice zip to this meal), and fresh and flavorful green onions and cilantro. The sauce features peanut butter, which contains an abundance of heart-healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Make sure you don’t overdo it by opting for a reduced-fat peanut butter.
Making this meal at home means you’re eating way healthier than you would if you ordered a similar dish for takeout. To-go boxes of noodles often offer huge portions; it’ll be easier to control what’s in your meal and how much you eat if you cook this takeout-inspired meal yourself.
This dish promises everything you want in a meal–a little heat, creaminess, crunchiness, fresh flavors, and satisfying carbs, fat, and protein. It will fill you up without weighing you down. Clean up pasta night with a creative twist.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Combine chicken and bell peppers in a colander. Drain pasta over chicken mixture; let stand 5 minutes.
Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; add garlic and ginger. Cook 1 minute, stirring frequently; add water and next 4 ingredients (through chile sauce). Cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated, stirring with a whisk. Combine pasta mixture and sauce in a large bowl; toss to coat. Stir in onions and cilantro.