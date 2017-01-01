Penne with Romesco Sauce

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Enjoy a quick, guilt-free, and nutrient-rich pasta dish. Asparagus is a great source of folate, which is crucial for heart health.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds red bell peppers
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 ounces penne pasta
  • 1 slice white bread
  • 1 garlic clove, halved
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 396
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 48mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place bell pepper halves, skin sides up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand until cool. Peel and chop.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 3

Rub both sides of bread with garlic halves; brush with oil. Mince garlic; set aside. Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat; add bread. Cook 45 seconds per side or until lightly brown.

Step 4

Combine bell peppers, bread, garlic, almonds, vinegar, and crushed red pepper in a food processor. Process until smooth. Combine pasta and sauce in a large bowl; toss gently to coat. Garnish with parsley.

