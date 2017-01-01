- Calories per serving 396
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 48mg
- Calcium per serving 80mg
Penne with Romesco Sauce
Enjoy a quick, guilt-free, and nutrient-rich pasta dish. Asparagus is a great source of folate, which is crucial for heart health.
How to Make It
Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place bell pepper halves, skin sides up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand until cool. Peel and chop.
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Rub both sides of bread with garlic halves; brush with oil. Mince garlic; set aside. Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat; add bread. Cook 45 seconds per side or until lightly brown.
Combine bell peppers, bread, garlic, almonds, vinegar, and crushed red pepper in a food processor. Process until smooth. Combine pasta and sauce in a large bowl; toss gently to coat. Garnish with parsley.