Penne with Romesco Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place bell pepper halves, skin sides up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand until cool. Peel and chop.

Step 2 Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 3 Rub both sides of bread with garlic halves; brush with oil. Mince garlic; set aside. Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat; add bread. Cook 45 seconds per side or until lightly brown.