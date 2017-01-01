- Calories per serving 407
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 741mg
- Calcium per serving 166mg
Shells with Salsa Cruda
Leigh Beisch
This protein-packed meal is a great source of monounsaturated fat. Try it with whole-wheat pasta for fiber and low-fat cheese to cut back on the saturated fat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine first 10 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl; let mixture marinate at room temperature. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add cooked pasta to bowl; toss gently to coat. Divide evenly among 4 plates. Top each serving with provolone.