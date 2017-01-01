Double-Tomato Pasta

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add onion. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add plum tomatoes, salt, black pepper, and red pepper. Reduce heat and simmer 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2 Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain into a sieve over a bowl; add sun-dried tomatoes to reserved pasta water. Let stand 10 minutes; drain. Combine pasta and sun-dried tomatoes.