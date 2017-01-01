Double-Tomato Pasta

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 3/4 cup pasta and 2 tablespoons cheese)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced red onion
  • 2 pounds seeded plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 8 ounces farfalle (bow-tie pasta)
  • 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil, sliced
  • 1 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese (about 4 ounces), divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 475
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 966mg
  • Calcium per serving 381mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add onion. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add plum tomatoes, salt, black pepper, and red pepper. Reduce heat and simmer 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain into a sieve over a bowl; add sun-dried tomatoes to reserved pasta water. Let stand 10 minutes; drain. Combine pasta and sun-dried tomatoes.

Step 3

Combine pasta mixture and plum-tomato mixture in a large bowl; stir in 3/4 cup cheese, olives, and parsley. Divide pasta evenly among 4 bowls; garnish each with 2 tablespoons Parmesan.

