- Calories per serving 475
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 966mg
- Calcium per serving 381mg
Double-Tomato Pasta
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add onion. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add plum tomatoes, salt, black pepper, and red pepper. Reduce heat and simmer 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 2
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain into a sieve over a bowl; add sun-dried tomatoes to reserved pasta water. Let stand 10 minutes; drain. Combine pasta and sun-dried tomatoes.
Step 3
Combine pasta mixture and plum-tomato mixture in a large bowl; stir in 3/4 cup cheese, olives, and parsley. Divide pasta evenly among 4 bowls; garnish each with 2 tablespoons Parmesan.