Linguine with Sautéed Shrimp and Coconut-Lime Sauce

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Don't worry; you can indulge in this dish. Shrimp are low in saturated fat and provide omega-3 fatty acids, great for heart health.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces linguine
  • 2 cups sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 1 1/2 cups red bell pepper strips
  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon peeled grated fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound peeled deveined large shrimp
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup light coconut milk, well-stirred
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon grated lime rind (bright green part only)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup (1-inch) diagonally cut scallions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 467
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 173mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 862mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Place peas and red bell pepper in a colander. Drain pasta over pea mixture.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ginger, garlic, and shrimp; sauté 3 minutes or until shrimp is bright pink. Remove shrimp from pan. Add broth to pan, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add coconut milk, soy sauce, rind, and juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thick. Add pasta mixture and shrimp mixture; toss to coat. Top each serving with scallions.

