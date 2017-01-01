Linguine with Sautéed Shrimp and Coconut-Lime Sauce

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Place peas and red bell pepper in a colander. Drain pasta over pea mixture.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ginger, garlic, and shrimp; sauté 3 minutes or until shrimp is bright pink. Remove shrimp from pan. Add broth to pan, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add coconut milk, soy sauce, rind, and juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thick. Add pasta mixture and shrimp mixture; toss to coat. Top each serving with scallions.