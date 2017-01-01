- Calories per serving 467
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 173mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 862mg
- Calcium per serving 120mg
Linguine with Sautéed Shrimp and Coconut-Lime Sauce
Leigh Beisch
Don't worry; you can indulge in this dish. Shrimp are low in saturated fat and provide omega-3 fatty acids, great for heart health.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Place peas and red bell pepper in a colander. Drain pasta over pea mixture.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ginger, garlic, and shrimp; sauté 3 minutes or until shrimp is bright pink. Remove shrimp from pan. Add broth to pan, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add coconut milk, soy sauce, rind, and juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thick. Add pasta mixture and shrimp mixture; toss to coat. Top each serving with scallions.