Roasted Baby Carrots with Fresh Thyme

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: about 2/3 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound baby carrots
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 finely chopped green onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 65
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 37%
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 334mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine carrots and next 3 ingredients (through salt); toss well.

Step 3

Spread carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 450° for 30 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with lemon rind, pepper, and green onion; toss well. Serve immediately.

