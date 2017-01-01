- Calories per serving 65
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 37%
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 334mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Roasted Baby Carrots with Fresh Thyme
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine carrots and next 3 ingredients (through salt); toss well.
Step 3
Spread carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 450° for 30 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with lemon rind, pepper, and green onion; toss well. Serve immediately.