Double Corn Polenta

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup stone-ground cornmeal
  • 3/4 cup fresh corn kernels (about 2 ears)
  • 2 1/2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 128
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 373mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place cornmeal and corn kernels in a large saucepan. Gradually add chicken broth, stirring constantly with a whisk. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook 12 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in oregano, salt, and pepper. Serve immediately.

Step 2

Note: If fresh corn is unavailable at your supermarket, you can substitute frozen corn.

