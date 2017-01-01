- Calories per serving 128
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 373mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Double Corn Polenta
Step 1
Place cornmeal and corn kernels in a large saucepan. Gradually add chicken broth, stirring constantly with a whisk. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook 12 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in oregano, salt, and pepper. Serve immediately.
Note: If fresh corn is unavailable at your supermarket, you can substitute frozen corn.