Lemon-Parsley Orzo

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
March 2016

This light side dish is low in fat and cholesterol. Vegetarians can use vegetable broth to make this tasty treat.

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup uncooked orzo (rice-shaped pasta)
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped seeded plum tomato (about 2)
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon rind

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 214
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 199mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring broth and orzo to a boil in a medium saucepan; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 7 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

While orzo cooks, heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tomato, garlic, salt, and pepper; sauté 2 minutes. Combine with orzo and remaining ingredients.

