Drunken Beans

Yield
serves 12 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Alberto likes to cook up a big pot of frijoles--beans--in plenty of water, store them in the refrigerator in their liquids to keep them moist, and then use them for stews, burritos, and refried beans.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried pinto beans
  • 1 gallon water (16 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 serrano chili pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 2 roasted poblano peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 151
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 198mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak beans overnight; drain. Wash beans; place in a large Dutch oven. Cover with 1 gallon water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 hour or until beans are almost tender. Remove from heat; drain beans, reserving 2 cups cooking liquid.

Step 2

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, and serrano; saute 2 minutes or until onions are soft. Add beans, reserved liquid, poblano, salt, and pepper; cook 20 minutes or until beans are tender. Sprinkle with green onion.

