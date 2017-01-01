- Calories per serving 151
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 198mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Drunken Beans
Alberto likes to cook up a big pot of frijoles--beans--in plenty of water, store them in the refrigerator in their liquids to keep them moist, and then use them for stews, burritos, and refried beans.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Soak beans overnight; drain. Wash beans; place in a large Dutch oven. Cover with 1 gallon water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 hour or until beans are almost tender. Remove from heat; drain beans, reserving 2 cups cooking liquid.
Step 2
Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, and serrano; saute 2 minutes or until onions are soft. Add beans, reserved liquid, poblano, salt, and pepper; cook 20 minutes or until beans are tender. Sprinkle with green onion.