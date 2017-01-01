- Calories per serving 12
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 74mg
- Calcium per serving 4mg
Salsa de Tomatillo
The chiles del arbo add fire to this salsa.
How to Make It
Place all ingredients in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped.