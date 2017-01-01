Breakfast Burrito with Eggs and Nopales

Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Nopales--fresh cactus paddles--taste like a cross between asparagus and broccoli.

Ingredients

  • 2 cactus pads, spines removed and trimmed
  • 3/4 cup egg substitute
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon chopped, seeded serrano chile
  • 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) part-skim queso Oaxaca, grated (or light Monterey Jack)
  • 1/4 cup chopped seeded plum tomato
  • 4 teaspoons
  • 4 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 163
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 687mg
  • Calcium per serving 198mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Steam cactus, covered, 5 minutes; cool. Chop to measure 1/2 cup; set aside. Combine egg substitute and salt in a small bowl, stir with a fork.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick pan over medium heat; add onion and serrano, stirring frequently. Sauté 2 minutes; stir in egg mixture, stirring constantly to prevent egg from sticking to pan. Remove from pan when eggs are thoroughly cooked; keep warm.

Step 3

Stack tortillas; wrap in damp paper towels and microwave on high for 25 seconds. Place one tortilla on each of 4 plates. Spoon 1/4 cup egg mixture over half of tortilla; top with 2 tablespoons cactus, 2 tablespoons cheese, 1 tablespoon tomato, 1 teaspoon Salsa de Tomatillo, and 1 teaspoon cilantro. Fold remaining tortilla half over filling; repeat with remaining tortillas and ingredients.

Step 4

Note: Look for cactus paddles in the produce section of most supermarkets.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up