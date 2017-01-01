- Calories per serving 248
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 389mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Grouper Fillets with Fire-Roasted Peppers
Alberto's training in Italian cuisine is extensive. The salsa piared with this fish has distinct Italian influences, including balsamic vinegar and roasted peppers.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place bell pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 12 minutes or until peppers are blackened. Place bell peppers in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 10 minutes; peel and cut into 1/2-inch strips. Combine bell peppers, basil, cilantro, 3 teaspoons oil, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, and garlic in a medium bowl.
Sprinkle fish with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add fish; cook 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with roasted peppers.