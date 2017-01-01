Panzanella Salad with Shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Arrange bread cubes on a baking sheet; bake at 425° for 5 minutes or until lightly toasted and dry. Cool completely; set aside.

Step 3 Combine lemon juice and 2 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Stir in rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 1 garlic clove. Add tomatoes and olives; mix well.

Step 4 Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet; add shrimp and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally; add 1 garlic clove. Cook 2 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat.