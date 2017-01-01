Mediterranean Basmati Salad

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
March 2016

This healthy dish works as a light lunch or a side dish. Mediterranean salads are light and fresh and full of healthy unsaturated fats and fiber.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 sun-dried tomatoes, packed without oil
  • 1/4 cup hot water
  • 1 1/4 cups uncooked basmati rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup (2.5 ounces) feta cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons dried currants
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 358
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 11.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 609mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine tomatoes and water in a small bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Drain and chop; set aside.

Step 2

Place rice in a large bowl; cover with water to 2 inches above rice. Soak 30 minutes; stirring occasionally. Drain and rinse.

Step 3

Combine rice and 2 cups water in a small saucepan; stir in salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Boil 5 minutes or until water level falls just below rice. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 10 minutes.

Step 4

Spoon rice into a bowl; cool completely and fluff with a fork. Stir in tomatoes, feta, and next 4 ingredients (through pepper); toss well to combine. Sprinkle with pine nuts.

