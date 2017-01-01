- Calories per serving 358
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 11.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 609mg
- Calcium per serving 142mg
Mediterranean Basmati Salad
This healthy dish works as a light lunch or a side dish. Mediterranean salads are light and fresh and full of healthy unsaturated fats and fiber.
How to Make It
Combine tomatoes and water in a small bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Drain and chop; set aside.
Place rice in a large bowl; cover with water to 2 inches above rice. Soak 30 minutes; stirring occasionally. Drain and rinse.
Combine rice and 2 cups water in a small saucepan; stir in salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Boil 5 minutes or until water level falls just below rice. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 10 minutes.
Spoon rice into a bowl; cool completely and fluff with a fork. Stir in tomatoes, feta, and next 4 ingredients (through pepper); toss well to combine. Sprinkle with pine nuts.