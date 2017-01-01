Mediterranean Basmati Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine tomatoes and water in a small bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Drain and chop; set aside.

Step 2 Place rice in a large bowl; cover with water to 2 inches above rice. Soak 30 minutes; stirring occasionally. Drain and rinse.

Step 3 Combine rice and 2 cups water in a small saucepan; stir in salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Boil 5 minutes or until water level falls just below rice. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 10 minutes.