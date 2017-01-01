Grilled-Vegetable Salad with Lentils

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup lentils, 3 quarters bell pepper, half a zucchini, and about 3 slices eggplant)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Lentils:
  • 1 1/3 cups dried lentils
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon dried herbes de Provence
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • Vegetables:
  • 24 asparagus spears, trimmed (about 12 ounces)
  • 2 zucchini, cut diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices
  • 1 small yellow bell pepper, quartered
  • 1 small orange bell pepper, quartered
  • 1 small red bell pepper, quartered
  • 1 (12-ounce) eggplant, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried herbes de Provence
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 404
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 13.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 21g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 8mg
  • Sodium per serving 599mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

To prepare lentils, rinse and drain lentils. Place water, lentils, and bay leaf in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Drain; discard bay leaf. Combine lentils, red onion, and next 7 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl.

Step 3

To prepare vegetables, combine asparagus and next 6 ingredients (through oil) in a large bowl; toss well to coat. Grill zucchini, peppers, and eggplant 15 minutes, turning once. Grill asparagus 6 minutes, turning once. Place vegetables in a bowl; drizzle with 2 teaspoons vinegar. Sprinkle with remaining ingredients; toss well to coat. Serve with lentils.

