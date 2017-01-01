- Calories per serving 404
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 13.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 21g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 8mg
- Sodium per serving 599mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Grilled-Vegetable Salad with Lentils
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
To prepare lentils, rinse and drain lentils. Place water, lentils, and bay leaf in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Drain; discard bay leaf. Combine lentils, red onion, and next 7 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl.
Step 3
To prepare vegetables, combine asparagus and next 6 ingredients (through oil) in a large bowl; toss well to coat. Grill zucchini, peppers, and eggplant 15 minutes, turning once. Grill asparagus 6 minutes, turning once. Place vegetables in a bowl; drizzle with 2 teaspoons vinegar. Sprinkle with remaining ingredients; toss well to coat. Serve with lentils.