Roasted Red Pepper Dressing

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 3 tablespoons)
March 2016

This recipe goes with Tabbouleh Cobb Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 (7-ounce) bottles roasted red bell peppers, drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 49
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 43%
  • Fat per serving 2.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 1.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 692mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Refrigerate dressing in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

