Tabbouleh Cobb Salad

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 salad)
Health.com
March 2016

Look no further than this salad to get a nutrient-packed meal. It's high in calcium, fiber, and protein, and low in carbohydrates and cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • Tabbouleh:
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 1/2 cup uncooked bulgur
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Salad:
  • 8 cups torn romaine lettuce
  • 2 cups cubed smoked turkey breast (about 12 ounces)
  • 2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup seeded chopped cucumber
  • 1 cup thinly sliced green onion
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained
  • 3/4 cup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 336
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 10.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 46mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 1092mg
  • Calcium per serving 115mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare tabbouleh, combine water and bulgur; let stand 30 minutes.

Step 2

Combine bulgur mixture, parsley, lemon juice, oil, and pepper.

Step 3

To prepare salad, place 2 cups of lettuce in each of 4 shallow bowls. Divide tabbouleh and remaining ingredients evenly in rows over lettuce, starting with 1/4 cup tabbouleh, 1/2 cup each turkey and tomatoes, 1/4 cup each cucumber and onion, and about 1/3 cup chickpeas. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons dressing.

