Florentine Potato Casserole

Yield
serves 8 (serving size: 1/8 of casserole)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Yukon gold or red potatoes
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup chopped reduced-fat ham
  • 2 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded fontina cheese
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 221
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 6.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 3.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 121mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 523mg
  • Calcium per serving 205mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a stockpot; cover with water (to 2 inches above potatoes); bring to a boil. Cook 40 minutes or until tender. Drain. Cool; peel and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; sauté 5 minutes. Add onion and garlic, sauté 3 minutes. Add broth; cook until evaporated. Stir in spinach, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 4

Place half the potatoes in a single layer on the bottom of an 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Spoon mushroom mixture over potatoes; sprinkle with ham. Layer remaining potatoes over top.

Step 5

Combine 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, milk, flour, and eggs. Pour over potatoes (dish will be full). Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses; bake an additional 20 minutes.

