- Calories per serving 238
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 7.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 16.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 121mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 736mg
- Calcium per serving 233mg
Cheddar, Chive, and Canadian Bacon Soufflé
This soufflé does not rise over the lip of the dish like a traditional soufflé because the bread crumbs are too heavy to be lifted by the egg whites. But we like the texture and taste all the same.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Place bread in a food processor; pulse 10 times or until the coarse crumbs measure 4 cups. Set aside. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat; add shallot. Sauté 3 minutes or until soft (do not brown); stir in salt. Combine shallot mixture, milk, and next 5 ingredients (through egg yolks) in a large bowl; stir well. Add 3 1/2 cups bread crumbs; stir until well-blended.
Coat a 1 1/2-quart soufflé dish with cooking spray; sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup bread crumbs over bottom and sides.
Place egg whites and cream of tartar in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently stir 1/4 egg-white mixture into shallot mixture; gently fold in remaining egg-white mixture. Spoon into soufflé dish. Bake at 375° for 1 hour or until soufflé is set. Serve immediately.