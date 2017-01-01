Cheddar, Chive, and Canadian Bacon Soufflé

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1/6 of soufflé)
Health.com
March 2016

This soufflé does not rise over the lip of the dish like a traditional soufflé because the bread crumbs are too heavy to be lifted by the egg whites. But we like the texture and taste all the same.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) loaf French bread
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/3 cup chopped Canadian bacon
  • 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 238
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 7.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 16.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 1.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 121mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 736mg
  • Calcium per serving 233mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Place bread in a food processor; pulse 10 times or until the coarse crumbs measure 4 cups. Set aside. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat; add shallot. Sauté 3 minutes or until soft (do not brown); stir in salt. Combine shallot mixture, milk, and next 5 ingredients (through egg yolks) in a large bowl; stir well. Add 3 1/2 cups bread crumbs; stir until well-blended.

Step 3

Coat a 1 1/2-quart soufflé dish with cooking spray; sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup bread crumbs over bottom and sides.

Step 4

Place egg whites and cream of tartar in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently stir 1/4 egg-white mixture into shallot mixture; gently fold in remaining egg-white mixture. Spoon into soufflé dish. Bake at 375° for 1 hour or until soufflé is set. Serve immediately.

