- Calories per serving 300
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 9.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 14.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.1g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 215mg
- Iron per serving 2.4mg
- Sodium per serving 646mg
- Calcium per serving 165mg
Southwest Breakfast Wrap
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 6 ingredients (through lime juice) in a small bowl; stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 2
Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt with eggs and cumin. Heat a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook 2 minutes, stirring gently until set. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese.
Step 3
Warm tortillas according to package directions. Top each tortilla with a lettuce leaf and 1/4 cup corn mixture. Divide egg mixture evenly among tortillas; roll up. Serve immediately.