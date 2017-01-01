Southwest Breakfast Wrap

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 wrap)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup fresh white corn kernels (about 2 ears)
  • 2 tablespoons finely diced green bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons finely diced seeded plum tomato
  • 1 teaspoon minced seeded jalapeño pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons finely shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • 4 lettuce leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 9.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 14.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41.1g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 215mg
  • Iron per serving 2.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 646mg
  • Calcium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 6 ingredients (through lime juice) in a small bowl; stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 2

Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt with eggs and cumin. Heat a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook 2 minutes, stirring gently until set. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese.

Step 3

Warm tortillas according to package directions. Top each tortilla with a lettuce leaf and 1/4 cup corn mixture. Divide egg mixture evenly among tortillas; roll up. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up