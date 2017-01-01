Southwest Breakfast Wrap

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine first 6 ingredients (through lime juice) in a small bowl; stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 2 Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt with eggs and cumin. Heat a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook 2 minutes, stirring gently until set. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese.