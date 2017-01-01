New American Deviled Eggs

Yield
serves 16 (serving size: 1 egg half)
Health.com
March 2016

A perfect snack that's low in calories, sodium, and fat. One serving is half an egg, so pay attention to how many you eat; the calories and cholesterol add up quickly.

Ingredients

  • 8 hard-boiled large eggs, shells removed
  • 1/4 cup plain fat-free yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise
  • 2/3 cup cooked cubed peeled baking potato
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 34
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
  • Fat per serving 1.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 2.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2.5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 0.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 123mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Slice eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks and reserve 4 whole yolks for another use.

Step 2

Combine yogurt and next 6 ingredients (through hot pepper sauce) in a medium bowl; mash with a fork. Add remaining yolks; beat with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Spoon about 1 tablespoon yolk mixture into each egg-white half. Cover and chill 1 hour. Garnish with green onions, if desired.

Step 3

Note: To perfectly center the yolks before hard-boiling the eggs, wrap a rubber band around your egg carton and refrigerate the carton on its side for several hours or overnight.

