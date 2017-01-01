- Calories per serving 34
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
- Fat per serving 1.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 2.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2.5g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 0.2mg
- Sodium per serving 123mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
New American Deviled Eggs
Leigh Beisch
A perfect snack that's low in calories, sodium, and fat. One serving is half an egg, so pay attention to how many you eat; the calories and cholesterol add up quickly.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Slice eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks and reserve 4 whole yolks for another use.
Step 2
Combine yogurt and next 6 ingredients (through hot pepper sauce) in a medium bowl; mash with a fork. Add remaining yolks; beat with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Spoon about 1 tablespoon yolk mixture into each egg-white half. Cover and chill 1 hour. Garnish with green onions, if desired.
Step 3
Note: To perfectly center the yolks before hard-boiling the eggs, wrap a rubber band around your egg carton and refrigerate the carton on its side for several hours or overnight.