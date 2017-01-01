- Calories per serving 462
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 10.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Protein per serving 29.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 61.9g
- Fiber per serving 6.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 718mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Chicken Vindaloo
A vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a fiery version of a curry dish. Serve over rice to tame the heat.
Serve this traditional Indian dish with a side of kale, which is rich in folate and calcium.
How to Make It
Combine first 10 ingredients (through garlic) in a zip-top plastic bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least 4 hours, turning occasionally.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 4 minutes. Add chicken mixture and bell peppers; sauté 5 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly browned on all sides. Add broth and salt; simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until chicken is done. Combine cornstarch and water in a small bowl; stir well. Add cornstarch mixture to chicken mixture; simmer 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in cilantro. Serve over rice.