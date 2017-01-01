Stir-Fried Bok Choy, Shiitakes, and Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine chicken, fish sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, and next 3 ingredients (through garlic) in a large zip-top plastic bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours. Remove chicken from bag; reserve marinade.

Step 2 Cook noodles according to package directions; set aside. Remove center stalks from bok choy and coarsely chop. Repeat procedure with bok choy leaves and set aside separately. Combine water and cornstarch; mix well and set aside.