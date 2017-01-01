- Calories per serving 294
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 41%
- Fat per serving 13.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Protein per serving 36.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.6g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 375mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Pan-Grilled Salmon with Pineapple Salsa
Rita Maas
Fish is prominent in the Willett plan since it's a lean protein source. Salmon is particularly good because it contains plenty of heart-healthy fats called omega 3s
Perfect for a summer night, this tropical salmon provides omega-3 fatty acids. Add fiber, which aids in digestion, with half a cup of whole-grain rice.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a bowl; set aside.
Step 2
Heat a nonstick grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sprinkle fish with salt. Cook fish 4 minutes on each side or until it flakes easily when tested with a fork. Top with salsa.