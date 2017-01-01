Pan-Grilled Salmon with Pineapple Salsa

Rita Maas
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/3 cup salsa)
Health.com
March 2016

Fish is prominent in the Willett plan since it's a lean protein source. Salmon is particularly good because it contains plenty of heart-healthy fats called omega 3s

Perfect for a summer night, this tropical salmon provides omega-3 fatty acids. Add fiber, which aids in digestion, with half a cup of whole-grain rice.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped fresh pineapple
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets (about 1/2-inch thick)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 294
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 41%
  • Fat per serving 13.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Protein per serving 36.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 375mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Heat a nonstick grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sprinkle fish with salt. Cook fish 4 minutes on each side or until it flakes easily when tested with a fork. Top with salsa.

