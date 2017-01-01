White Beans, Greens, and Rosemary

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Willett favors pastas made from whole-wheat flour because they can contain anywhere from 4 to 8 grams of fiber per serving. Plain pasta has little, if any, fiber.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces whole-wheat penne pasta
  • 8 cups packed kale leaves (stems discarded)
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup lower sodium low-fat chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 5.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 15.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44.5g
  • Fiber per serving 4.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 4.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 320mg
  • Calcium per serving 415mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions. When pasta is almost tender, add kale and cook 1 minute or until pasta and kale are tender; drain.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, rosemary, and red pepper; cook 2 minutes or until spices are fragrant. Add beans; cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Combine pasta mixture, bean mixture, and remaining ingredients; toss well.

