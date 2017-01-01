- Calories per serving 271
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
- Fat per serving 5.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 15.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44.5g
- Fiber per serving 4.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 4.2mg
- Sodium per serving 320mg
- Calcium per serving 415mg
White Beans, Greens, and Rosemary
Willett favors pastas made from whole-wheat flour because they can contain anywhere from 4 to 8 grams of fiber per serving. Plain pasta has little, if any, fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions. When pasta is almost tender, add kale and cook 1 minute or until pasta and kale are tender; drain.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, rosemary, and red pepper; cook 2 minutes or until spices are fragrant. Add beans; cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Combine pasta mixture, bean mixture, and remaining ingredients; toss well.