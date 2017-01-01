- Calories per serving 144
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 2.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 4.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 531mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup
This soup gets its wonderfully creamy texture from purèed carrots and sweet potatoes rather than cream, a dairy product Willett discourages due to its high saturated-fat content.
Don't worry about saturated fat or cholesterol with this creamy soup. Carrots and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene, which promotes healthy vision. Add whole grain crackers for fiber and dipping.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add shallots; saute 3 minutes or until tender. Add potato, carrots, ginger, and curry; cook 2 minutes. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender; stir in salt.
Pour half of soup in a food processor; pulse until smooth. Repeat procedure with remaining soup.