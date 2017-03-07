Black Bean Chili

Set aside leftover chili to use in Black Bean Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce.

Infused with garlic, spices, and smoky chipotle peppers, this meatless chili is high in flavor and fiber, but low in fat and calories. Each serving also provides nearly half the daily recommended intake for magnesium, which greatly reduces the risk of heart attacks and helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Ladle these iron-rich beans over whole-grain brown rice and add a fresh green salad for a delicious and satisfying meal.