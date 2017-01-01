- Calories per serving 175
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 5.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 80mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 362mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Asian Barbecued Pork
You'll use some of the tenderlion in the Asian Pork Stir-Fry.
This recipe goes with Asian Pork Stir-Fry
Add vegetables and whole-grain rice to make this healthy stir-fry even more filling.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Heat a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork with salt. Add pork to pan; cook 2 minutes on all sides or until browned. Remove from heat.
Combine hoisin and next 5 ingredients (through ginger) in a small bowl. Spread hoisin mixture over tenderloin. Insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of tenderloin. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until thermometer registers 160°. Place pork on a platter; let stand 5 minutes. Reserve 8 ounces (about 1/3) of tenderloin for Asian Pork Stir-Fry. Cut remaining tenderloin into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
Note: Hoisin sauce and chili garlic sauce may be found in the Asian-food section of most large supermarkets.