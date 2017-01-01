Bulgur with Roasted Eggplant and Peppers

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 5 cups (1-inch) cubed peeled eggplant (about 1 pound)
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons and 1/4 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 whole garlic head
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 (15.75-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup coarsely ground uncooked bulgur wheat
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 9.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50.6g
  • Fiber per serving 13.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 2.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 511mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Place eggplant in a colander. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss. Let stand 20 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. Combine eggplant, bell peppers, onion, and 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl; toss well. Spread eggplant mixture evenly in a jelly-roll pan coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper.

Step 3

Remove white, papery skin from garlic head (do not peel or separate the cloves). Cut off top 1/4 inch of garlic head using a serrated knife; discard top. Rub 1/4 teaspoon oil over bottom portion of garlic head. Add garlic head, cut side up, to eggplant mixture. Bake at 450° for 40 minutes or until vegetables are browned, stirring occasionally.

Step 4

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add cumin, turmeric, ginger, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Stir in bulgur; cover, reduce heat, and simmer over medium-low heat 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.

Step 5

Remove garlic from eggplant mixture. Separate cloves; squeeze to extract garlic pulp. Discard skins. Stir garlic pulp, eggplant mixture, parsley, and lemon juice into bulgur mixture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up