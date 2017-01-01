- Calories per serving 215
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 13.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.4g
- Fiber per serving 4.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Iron per serving 2.4mg
- Sodium per serving 527mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Spicy Sausage, Barley, and Mushroom Stew
Beatriz Dacosta
Enjoy stew without the guilt. Low in calories, this stew provides fiber and protein and is low in fat and carbohydrates.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until slightly soft. Remove casings from sausage. Add sausage to pan; cook 8 minutes or until sausage is browned, stirring to crumble. Add celery, carrot, garlic, and bay leaf; cook 10 minutes or until onions are golden brown, stirring frequently. Stir in mushrooms; cook 10 minutes or until mushrooms release moisture. Stir in barley, chicken broth, brandy, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour or until barley is tender. Discard bay leaf. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.