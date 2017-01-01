- Calories per serving 251
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 9.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.4g
- Fiber per serving 3.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 2.5mg
- Sodium per serving 501mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Tuscan Wheat-Berry Soup with White Beans
Give this light soup a protein and vitamin B12 boost by adding grilled chicken breast.
How to Make It
Soak wheat berries in water for 3 hours; drain.
Place celery, garlic, onion, and carrot in a food processor; process until vegetables are finely chopped.
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion mixture; sauté 15 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in rosemary and tomatoes. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes.
Place wine and 1 can beans in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Add bean mixture to vegetable mixture. Stir in chicken broth; bring to a boil. Stir in wheat berries; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour or until wheat berries are tender-crunchy. Stir in salt, pepper, and remaining can of beans. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes.