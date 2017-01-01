Tuscan Wheat-Berry Soup with White Beans

Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 3/4 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Give this light soup a protein and vitamin B12 boost by adding grilled chicken breast.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked wheat berries or spelt
  • 4 cups water
  • 3 celery stalks, coarsely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 large onion, quartered
  • 1 carrot, peeled, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can plum tomatoes, drained and chopped
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 2 (16-ounce) cans cannellini beans or other white beans, rinsed and drained, divided
  • 3 (15.75-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 251
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 9.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.4g
  • Fiber per serving 3.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 2.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 501mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak wheat berries in water for 3 hours; drain.

Step 2

Place celery, garlic, onion, and carrot in a food processor; process until vegetables are finely chopped.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion mixture; sauté 15 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in rosemary and tomatoes. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes.

Step 4

Place wine and 1 can beans in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Add bean mixture to vegetable mixture. Stir in chicken broth; bring to a boil. Stir in wheat berries; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour or until wheat berries are tender-crunchy. Stir in salt, pepper, and remaining can of beans. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes.

