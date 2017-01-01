- Calories per serving 247
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 8.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 8.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.8g
- Fiber per serving 3.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 434mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Four-Grain Flapjacks
Barley flour, along with whole wheat flour, oats and stone-ground cornmeal provide the four grains in these hearty breakfast pancakes. One serving will have you well on your way to meeting your recommended intake of fiber for the day.
Fresh off the griddle, these whole-wheat flapjacks are loaded with fiber and healthy carbohydrates. Top them off with antioxidant-rich blueberries.
How to Make It
Lightly spoon barley flour and wheat flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine barley flour, wheat flour, and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl; stir with a whisk.
Combine buttermilk, maple syrup, butter, and egg yolks in a bowl; stir with a whisk. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until combined.
Beat egg whites with an electric mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form (do not overbeat). Fold egg whites into batter. Spoon about 1/3 cup batter onto a hot nonstick griddle or nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray. Turn flapjacks when tops are covered with bubbles and edges are cooked.