Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout

How to Make It

Step 1 To prepare polenta, bring water to a boil in a large saucepan; stir in butter and salt. Gradually add cornmeal, stirring well with a whisk. Cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium; cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in corn; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in cheese, sour cream, and basil. Cover; set aside.

Step 2 To prepare ragout, combine boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain and slice.