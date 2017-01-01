- Calories per serving 366
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 12.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 13.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52.2g
- Fiber per serving 7.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 2.4mg
- Sodium per serving 983mg
- Calcium per serving 216mg
Creamy Polenta with Artichoke, Caramelized Onion, and Olive Ragout
Serve this warm, filling vegetarian dish as a main course.
The ragoût is a medley of vegetables providing fiber and folate. It's a great complement to the filling, creamy polenta.
How to Make It
To prepare polenta, bring water to a boil in a large saucepan; stir in butter and salt. Gradually add cornmeal, stirring well with a whisk. Cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium; cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in corn; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in cheese, sour cream, and basil. Cover; set aside.
To prepare ragout, combine boiling water and sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl; let stand 30 minutes or until soft. Drain and slice.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 15 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 15 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently. Stir in paprika and crushed red pepper. Add tomatoes, wine, water, and artichokes; stir well. Cover, reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes. Stir in olives. Serve over polenta. Garnish with chopped basil, if desired.