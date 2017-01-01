- Calories per serving 155
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 3.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 501mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Ginger-Honey Chicken
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Combine salt and ground ginger in a small bowl; rub chicken with mixture.
Step 3
Combine minced ginger, honey, lemon juice, and soy sauce in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.
Step 4
Place chicken on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 5 minutes; turn. Baste with honey mixture. Broil 3 minutes; turn. Baste with remaining honey mixture. Broil 3 minutes or until chicken is done.
Step 5
Brush drippings from bottom of pan onto chicken.