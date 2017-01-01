Ginger-Honey Chicken

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 chicken thigh)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 4 chicken thighs (about 1 pound), skinned
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 3.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 501mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Combine salt and ground ginger in a small bowl; rub chicken with mixture.

Step 3

Combine minced ginger, honey, lemon juice, and soy sauce in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 4

Place chicken on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 5 minutes; turn. Baste with honey mixture. Broil 3 minutes; turn. Baste with remaining honey mixture. Broil 3 minutes or until chicken is done.

Step 5

Brush drippings from bottom of pan onto chicken.

