Chilean Sea Bass

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 fillet)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lime rind
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • Cooking spray
  • 6 (6-ounce) sea bass fillets (about 2 inches thick)
  • Dash of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 5.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 31.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1.2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 116mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients (lime juice through jalapeño) in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 3

Place fillets in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spoon lime mixture over fillets. Bake for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Sprinkle with salt.

