- Calories per serving 143
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 5.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 4.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22.4g
- Fiber per serving 5.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4.3mg
- Sodium per serving 690mg
- Calcium per serving 105mg
Hearts of Palm, Black Bean, and Orange Salad
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare the vinaigrette, drain oranges in a colander over a large bowl, reserving 1/4 cup syrup. Discard remaining syrup.
Step 2
Combine 1/4 cup syrup, oil, and next 4 ingredients (white wine vinegar through pepper) in a small bowl; stir with a whisk until blended.
Step 3
To prepare the salad, place oranges, lettuce, beans, and hearts of palm in a large bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette. Toss gently to coat.