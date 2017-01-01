- Calories per serving 204
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 5.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 52mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 533mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Pan-Seared Tilapia with Mojo
Fish are brain food, rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Try to eat a serving of fish two to three times a week.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic; saute 2 minutes. Stir in water, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat; set aside.
Combine 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, flour, and red pepper in a shallow dish. Lightly coat fillets with cooking spray; dredge in flour mixture.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add fillets; cook 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove from heat. Spoon lime mixture evenly over fillets; transfer skillet to oven and bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lime slices.