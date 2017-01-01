Pan-Seared Tilapia with Mojo

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 fillet)
Health.com
March 2016

Fish are brain food, rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Try to eat a serving of fish two to three times a week.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets or other mild white fish
  • 4 lime slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 204
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 5.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 533mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add garlic; saute 2 minutes. Stir in water, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat; set aside.

Step 3

Combine 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, flour, and red pepper in a shallow dish. Lightly coat fillets with cooking spray; dredge in flour mixture.

Step 4

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add fillets; cook 2 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove from heat. Spoon lime mixture evenly over fillets; transfer skillet to oven and bake 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lime slices.

