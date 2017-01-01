Italian Ravioli Casserole

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1/6 of casserole)
Health.com
March 2016

This delicious Italian ravioli casserole is quick and easy to prepare, making it a great choice for busy weeknights.  Serve with a green salad and garlic toast to round out the meal. 

Get an extra serving of vegetables by choosing spinach cheese ravioli. Be wary of sodium when choosing a tomato sauce.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 (9-ounce) packages fresh reduced-fat cheese ravioli
  • 1 (6-ounce) package fresh spinach (about 6 cups)
  • 1 (26-ounce) bottle tomato-basil pasta sauce (such as Classico)
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Asiago cheese, divided
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 350
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 20.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 4.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 50mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 848mg
  • Calcium per serving 302mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Cook ravioli in boiling water 3 minutes, omitting salt and fat. Stir in spinach until wilted. Drain.

Step 3

Combine pasta sauce and pepper. Spoon 1 1/2 cups sauce mixture in the bottom of an 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Spoon half of the ravioli mixture over sauce. Top with 1/2 cup cheese. Spoon remaining ravioli mixture over cheese. Top with remaining sauce. Cover with foil; bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, for an additional 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Garnish with basil.

