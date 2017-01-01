- Calories per serving 350
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 20.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 4.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 50mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 848mg
- Calcium per serving 302mg
Italian Ravioli Casserole
This delicious Italian ravioli casserole is quick and easy to prepare, making it a great choice for busy weeknights. Serve with a green salad and garlic toast to round out the meal.
Get an extra serving of vegetables by choosing spinach cheese ravioli. Be wary of sodium when choosing a tomato sauce.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Cook ravioli in boiling water 3 minutes, omitting salt and fat. Stir in spinach until wilted. Drain.
Combine pasta sauce and pepper. Spoon 1 1/2 cups sauce mixture in the bottom of an 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Spoon half of the ravioli mixture over sauce. Top with 1/2 cup cheese. Spoon remaining ravioli mixture over cheese. Top with remaining sauce. Cover with foil; bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle with 1/2 cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, for an additional 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Garnish with basil.