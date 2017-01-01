- Calories per serving 332
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 11.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55.8g
- Fiber per serving 8.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 2.6mg
- Sodium per serving 866mg
- Calcium per serving 287mg
Two-Cheese Enchiladas
Cut the fat and keep the calcium by using low-fat cheese. For a complete source of protein and fiber, add whole-grain rice to the beans.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
In a medium bowl, partially mash beans with a fork. Add corn, Jack cheese, 1/3 cup cilantro, and 1/4 cup enchilada sauce.
In another bowl, combine remaining enchilada sauce and salsa.
Lightly coat a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour 1/2 cup of enchilada sauce mixture in bottom of dish.
Warm tortillas in microwave according to package directions. Spoon about 1/3 cup bean mixture down center of each tortilla; roll up. Arrange tortillas seam side down in baking dish; top with remaining enchilada sauce mixture and crumbled queso. Bake for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro.
Note: Shredded Mexican cheese (such as Kraft or Sargento) can be substituted for queso fresco or anejo.