Two-Cheese Enchiladas

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 2 enchiladas)
Health.com
March 2016

Cut the fat and keep the calcium by using low-fat cheese. For a complete source of protein and fiber, add whole-grain rice to the beans.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed
  • 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeño peppers, shredded
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided
  • 2 (10-ounce) cans red enchilada sauce (such as Old El Paso), divided
  • 1/2 cup fresh, refrigerated salsa
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled queso fresco or queso añejo

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 332
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 11.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55.8g
  • Fiber per serving 8.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 2.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 866mg
  • Calcium per serving 287mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, partially mash beans with a fork. Add corn, Jack cheese, 1/3 cup cilantro, and 1/4 cup enchilada sauce.

Step 3

In another bowl, combine remaining enchilada sauce and salsa.

Step 4

Lightly coat a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour 1/2 cup of enchilada sauce mixture in bottom of dish.

Step 5

Warm tortillas in microwave according to package directions. Spoon about 1/3 cup bean mixture down center of each tortilla; roll up. Arrange tortillas seam side down in baking dish; top with remaining enchilada sauce mixture and crumbled queso. Bake for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with remaining cilantro.

Step 6

Note: Shredded Mexican cheese (such as Kraft or Sargento) can be substituted for queso fresco or anejo.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up