Spicy Jerk Chicken

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 2 chicken thighs, 1 1/3 cups rice mixture, and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 onion, peeled and quartered (about 1/2 pound)
  • 8 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 2 serrano chiles, seeded
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 8 chicken thighs, skinned (about 3 pounds)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3/4 cup uncooked jasmine rice
  • 1 (15.75-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 1/2 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled sweet potato
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup Pickapeppa sauce, optional
  • 4 lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 468
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 8.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 37.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63.1g
  • Fiber per serving 8.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 121mg
  • Iron per serving 3.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 731mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients (thyme through chiles) in a food processor; process until finely chopped. Remove 1/4 cup of the chile mixture and set aside. Add lime juice to food processor; process until smooth.

Step 2

Arrange chicken in a large shallow dish. Spread lime juice mixture over chicken. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 4 hours.

Step 3

Preheat broiler.

Step 4

Place chicken on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 15 minutes on each side or until done.

Step 5

While chicken broils, prepare rice mixture. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add reserved 1/4 cup chile mixture; saute 2 minutes. Stir in rice. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in sweet potato; cook 10 minutes. Stir in beans; cook 3 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Drizzle with Pickapeppa sauce, if desired. Garnish with lime wedges.

Step 6

Note: Made from cane vinegar aged in oak barrels, Pickapeppa sauce is a sweet and sour, mild hot-pepper sauce from Jamaica.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up