- Calories per serving 468
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 8.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 37.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 63.1g
- Fiber per serving 8.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 121mg
- Iron per serving 3.9mg
- Sodium per serving 731mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Spicy Jerk Chicken
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients (thyme through chiles) in a food processor; process until finely chopped. Remove 1/4 cup of the chile mixture and set aside. Add lime juice to food processor; process until smooth.
Arrange chicken in a large shallow dish. Spread lime juice mixture over chicken. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 4 hours.
Preheat broiler.
Place chicken on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 15 minutes on each side or until done.
While chicken broils, prepare rice mixture. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add reserved 1/4 cup chile mixture; saute 2 minutes. Stir in rice. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in sweet potato; cook 10 minutes. Stir in beans; cook 3 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Drizzle with Pickapeppa sauce, if desired. Garnish with lime wedges.
Note: Made from cane vinegar aged in oak barrels, Pickapeppa sauce is a sweet and sour, mild hot-pepper sauce from Jamaica.