20-Minute Pad Thai

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak rice noodles in cold water 30 minutes; drain well. (The noodles will be crunchy.)

Step 2 Combine fish sauce and next 4 ingredients (fish sauce through chili paste) in a bowl.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Remove from skillet.