- Calories per serving 234
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 9.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40.1g
- Fiber per serving 2.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 470mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine water and tomatoes. Cover and let stand 15 minutes or until tomatoes are tender. Strain through a sieve; discard liquid. Set aside.
Step 2
Heat broth in a saucepan, stirring often (do not boil). Remove from heat. Add cheese and stir with a whisk until smooth. Add tomatoes and remaining ingredients; mix well.