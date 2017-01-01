Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup warm water
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomato sprinkles
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 4 cups hot cooked gemelli pasta

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 9.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40.1g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 470mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine water and tomatoes. Cover and let stand 15 minutes or until tomatoes are tender. Strain through a sieve; discard liquid. Set aside.

Step 2

Heat broth in a saucepan, stirring often (do not boil). Remove from heat. Add cheese and stir with a whisk until smooth. Add tomatoes and remaining ingredients; mix well.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up