- Calories per serving 386
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 7.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 25.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 3.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 570mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Spicy Chicken Couscous
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine chicken and jerk seasoning in a zip-top plastic bag; seal and shake well. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes. Add broth; bring to a boil. Add couscous, raisins, and cherries; stir well. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Step 2
Combine orange juice and next 5 ingredients (orange juice through nutmeg) in a bowl; stir with a whisk. Pour over chicken mixture. Top with onions, cilantro, and almonds.