Chicken Fajita Salad

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 3/4 cups lettuce, 3/4 cup chicken, 1/2 cup tomatoes, and 12 tortilla strips)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 pound chicken breast tenders, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 1/2 cups (1/8 x 2-inch) julienne-cut green bell pepper
  • 1 cup (1/8 x 2-inch) julienne-cut red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 7 cups romaine lettuce leaves, torn
  • 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 332
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 11.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Protein per serving 31.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28.6g
  • Fiber per serving 5.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 394mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, chili powder, and cumin in a small bowl. Place tortilla strips on a cookie sheet coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with half the cumin mixture. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until tortillas are crisp and lightly browned; cool on a wire rack.

Step 3

Combine remaining cumin mixture and chicken in a zip-top plastic bag; shake to coat. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side. Add julienne-cut green and red bell pepper and sliced onion; cook 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently.

Step 4

To make dressing, combine lime juice, olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Combine lime-juice mixture and lettuce; toss well. Divide lettuce evenly among 4 plates; top each with chicken mixture, tomatoes, and baked tortilla strips.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up