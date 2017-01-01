Chicken Fajita Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, chili powder, and cumin in a small bowl. Place tortilla strips on a cookie sheet coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with half the cumin mixture. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes or until tortillas are crisp and lightly browned; cool on a wire rack.

Step 3 Combine remaining cumin mixture and chicken in a zip-top plastic bag; shake to coat. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side. Add julienne-cut green and red bell pepper and sliced onion; cook 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently.