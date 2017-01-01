- Calories per serving 262
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 4.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 3.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 108mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Black-Bottom Ice Cream Torte with Warm Chocolate Sauce
Divvy the labor: Adults mix batter for crust and bake; make chocolate sauce. Kids help layer softened ice cream and sherbet into pan; sprinkle minichips on top.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare crust, combine crushed wafers, 1 tablespoon sugar, and egg white in a bowl; toss with a fork until moist. Press into bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes; cool on a wire rack.
Spoon 3 cups ice cream into cooled crust, spreading evenly. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Repeat process with sherbet; freeze again until firm. Spread remaining 3 cups ice cream over sherbet; sprinkle with minichips. Freeze overnight or until firm.
To prepare sauce, combine water, 1 cup sugar, and corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil; reduce to low and simmer until slightly thick (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat; stir in grated chocolate and cocoa; whisk until smooth. Stir in evaporated milk and vanilla.
Make sure torte is thoroughly frozen before slicing. Spoon about 2 1/2 tablespoons sauce over each slice of torte. Top with raspberries and mint sprigs, if desired.