- Calories per serving 175
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
- Fat per serving 3.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 2.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 201mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Maple-Walnut Sweet Potatoes
Divvy the labor: Adults peel cooked potatoes. Kids mash potatoes;place in baking dish. Sprinkle on topping.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Place potatoes on oven rack or a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until tender. Cool. Peel potatoes and mash. Stir in syrup,1 tablespoon brown sugar, and salt.
Step 3
Preheat broiler.
Step 4
Spread potato mixture into an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. In a small bowl combine walnuts, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, and butter. Sprinkle walnut mixture over potatoes; broil 2 to 4 minutes or until nuts are lightly browned.