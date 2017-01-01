Cornbread-Apricot Dressing

Yield
serves 18 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Divvy the labor: Adults chop and sauté onions and celery; heat chicken broth. Kids snip apricots into pieces with kitchen shears (older kids only); stir in dressing mix.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/3 cup butter
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 2 (15.75-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (16-ounce) package cornbread dressing mix
  • 18 dried apricots, chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 4.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 3.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 478mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and celery 8 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth and cook 2 minutes or until fully heated. Stir in dressing mix and remaining ingredients.

