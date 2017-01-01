- Calories per serving 147
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 4.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 3.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 478mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Cornbread-Apricot Dressing
Divvy the labor: Adults chop and sauté onions and celery; heat chicken broth. Kids snip apricots into pieces with kitchen shears (older kids only); stir in dressing mix.
How to Make It
Melt butter in a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and celery 8 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth and cook 2 minutes or until fully heated. Stir in dressing mix and remaining ingredients.